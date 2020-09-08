North Chicago Homicide Under Investigation

(North Chicago, IL) A North Chicago homicide is being investigated. Officials with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force say the incident took place on Sunday night around 7:15 in the 2-thousand block of Greenfield Avenue.

Police arrived to find an 18-year-old male shot dead in the roadway. A 77-year-old woman that was gardening nearby was also hit with a bullet in the leg.

The early investigation shows that someone drove up to the scene, exited a vehicle, fired several bullets, then fled in the same vehicle.

No identities have been released, and no arrests have been announced.