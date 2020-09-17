North Chicago Man Gets 28-Years for 2nd Degree Murder

(Waukegan, IL) A North Chicago man is on his way to prison, for killing what was said to be one of his best friends.

Undra Bailey was found guilty of 2nd degree murder earlier this year, in the October 2016 death of 28-year-old John Collins.

During trial, Bailey argued that he shot Collins in self-defense, but the judge in the case said video footage of the crime showed that it wasn’t.

The 34-year-old was hit Wednesday with a 28-year prison sentence.