North Chicago Murder Investigation

(North Chicago, IL) A woman is dead after being shot in North Chicago. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force says the incident took place in the early morning hours of Sunday in the 15-hundred block of Lincoln Street.

A pair of people parked in a car were shot at by someone who had pulled in front of them. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t hit, but his female passenger was. The driver took the 47-year-old woman to the nearby North Chicago Police and Fire Department.

Officials attempted to render aid to the woman, but she was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made, an autopsy on the victim has been scheduled for Tuesday.