North Chicago Murder, Suspect in Custody

(North Chicago, IL) North Chicago Police have made an arrest in a homicide. Officials say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on Monday night at an apartment complex along Prairie View Court.

It was there they found Glenda Cramer-Cayson with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 47-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but died of her injuries a short time later. Coroner’s officials say the woman was originally from downstate Peoria, but had been recently living in North Chicago.

A 48-year-old male, identified as Montreal Porter has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Porter was said to have a previous dating relationship with the victim, and the two reportedly had a verbal altercation before the shooting.

Bond has been set at 3-million-dollars.