Notice of Lawsuit Filed in Lincoln Middle School Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The attorney for the Kenosha man whose daughter was involved in the March 4th altercation at Lincoln Middle School has officially issued notice of a lawsuit.

It will be filed against the officer who broke up the altercation between the 12 year old and another student and allegedly put his knee to the girl’s neck in an effort to subdue her.

Kenosha Police and Kenosha Unified are also named in the suit.

In a statement released Wednesday the attorney said that the suit is in response to juvenile charges filed against the girl in the incident.

The family claims she suffered a traumatic brain injury due to the actions of the officer.