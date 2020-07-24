Number of Covid-19 Tests Down in Kenosha; Positive Rate Up

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha added forty two new cases of Covid-19 Thursday out of one hundred thirty eight tests.

After a burst of new tests coming in over the weekend, the number of tests coming in has slowed this week causing the positive percentage rate to increase to fifteen percent.

Kenosha’s total is now two thousand one hundred sixty-seven.

The good news is there were no new deaths or hospitalizations. Wisconsin has nearly forty-five thousand nine hundred cases and eight hundred seventy eight deaths.