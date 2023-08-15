Number Of Dead From Maui Wildfires Reaches 99

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii’s governor is warning that scores more people could be found dead following the wildfires on Maui even as the number of death approached 100.

His statement comes as search crews go street by street through neighborhoods where the flames galloped as fast as a mile a minute across the island.

The blazes consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina and are already the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

The death toll stands at 99, but Gov. Josh Green said 10 to 20 people might be found dead each day for the next several days.