Nursing Home Covid-19 Stats

(Chicago, IL) After a couple of weeks of declining death numbers, Lake County nursing home stats bumped up over the past week.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, long term care facilities in the county make up just 17% of all confirmed Coronavirus cases, but nearly 69% of it’s death toll. Statewide, nursing homes make up just over 15% of all cases, and around 55% of Illinois total death toll.

Those numbers have remained relatively stead over the past couple of weeks.