NWS Issues Winter Storm Warning For Saturday

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Walworth Counties.

The Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 4 AM on Saturday March 25th, and continues until 1 PM that day.

Heavy wet snow is expected to accumulate to between six and eight inches.

The city of Kenosha has issued a snow emergency between 2 AM Saturday until 1 AM Sunday.

The village of Somers has a snow emergency in effect from 5 AM until 5 PM Saturday.