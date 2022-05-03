Off Duty Waukegan Police Officer Shoots and Kills Husband in “Domestic Incident”

(Waukegan, IL) An off duty Waukegan Police officer is on leave, after she reportedly shot and killed her husband in what was described as a “domestic incident.” Waukegan Police say they were called on Sunday night to the 2-thousand Block of North Avenue. It was there they found 39-year-old Adam Shreve with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The off duty officer, who is not being identified at this point, was the 911 caller, turned over the weapon used in the shooting, and was said to be fully cooperative with authorities. The 19-year police veteran was also hospitalized with what officials called “visible physical injuries.” Illinois State Police are running the ongoing investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-3-22)