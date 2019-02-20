Officer Convicted of DUI Terminated

KENOSHA, WI–A 19 year Kenosha Police veteran has lost his job after serving time for DUI. Greg Munnelly was fired yesterday by the Police and Fire Commission after spending 40 days in jail. The official reason was his apparent failure to show the commission a valid driver’s license; something that is required for employment with the police department.

Police Chief Daniel Miskinis recommended Munnelly be terminated. Munnelly’s DUI conviction stems from a crash that happened in November 2017 when Munnelly reportedly crashed into the back of a vehicle that was stopped at an intersection in Oak Creek, causing injuries to the other driver.

Munnelly pleaded guilty and served time in the Milwaukee County Jail. He also issued a written apology for the incident.