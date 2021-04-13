Officer In Blake Shooting Returns to Duty

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Police officer at the center of the Jacob Blake shooting has apparently returned to duty.

Officer Rusten Sheskey returned to duty on March 31 according to Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis in a statement released Tuesday.

Miskins said in part that “Officer Sheskey was not charged with any wrongdoing. He acted within the law and was consistent with training.

This incident was also reviewed internally. Officer Sheskey was found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline.”

Chief Miskinis also said that “I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome; however, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made.”