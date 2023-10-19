Officer Involved Shooting Near Round Lake Leaves Man Dead

(Round Lake, IL) A police involved shooting left one person dead in the Round Lake area. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called on Wednesday afternoon to a home in the 34-thousand block of Barberry Court on reports of a man bleeding. A deputy arrived to find the subject, and was attempting first-aid, when the man reportedly grabbed a meat cleaver and launched at the officer. The deputy, and another person inside the home retreated, but the male subject charged the pair while still holding the cleaver, and was shot by the deputy. He later died at the hospital. The deputy was also hospitalized. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-19-23)