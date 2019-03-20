Officer’s Firing Upheld

KENOSHA, WI–The former Kenosha police officer who appealed his termination will not get his job back. Sergeant Greg Munnelly was fired last month after his driver’s license was suspended as part of a drunk driving conviction.

The police department again said before the Police and Fire Commission last night that Munnelly’s firing was not disciplinary; instead they claimed that he was no longer eligible for employment because a valid license is required to be an officer. Had the move been disciplinary Munnelly would have had the right to a hearing before a decision would be made.

The commission said that the department did not violate Munnelly’s rights in making the decision to end his employment. Munnelly served over a month in the Milwaukee County jail after an October 2017 OWI crash causing injury.