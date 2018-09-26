Officers Searching For Two Suspects

KENOSHA, WI–A manhunt is underway after two robbery suspects fled from authorities. The robbery happened at a gas station in Mt Pleasant around 10:15 last night with two suspects getting away in a red pick-up truck.

Officers began pursuit after the truck was spotted entering the southbound lanes of I-94. The chase led to Highways C and MB in Kenosha County. It ended when an officer slammed the truck into a tree line.

The suspects-described as two black males- fled on foot. A perimeter was established and residents around the area were alerted. The suspects are still at large and are considered armed and dangerous.

If you detect any suspicious activity, you’re asked to report it by calling 9-1-1.