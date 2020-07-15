Officials: 450 Fake IPhone Cases Found During O’Hare Inspection

CHICAGO (AP) Federal officials have seized 450 fake iPhone cases during an inspection at a facility at O’Hare Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the counterfeit cases were in a package that originated from Hong Kong and was headed to an Amazon facility in the south Chicago suburbs.

The cases are described as being of poor quality and design.

Authorities say that number of actual iPhone cases at the manufacturer’s suggested retail price would be valued at over 17-thousand-dollars.