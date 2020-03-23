Officials Launch Emergency Info Website

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—There are now 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kenosha County, as the number of positive tests continue to grow statewide.

Of the 7,050 tests reported as of Monday, 460 were positive with 5 deaths. Racine has five cases; none locally have been fatal.

Milwaukee has 204 cases with three deaths. The Kenosha Emergency Operations Center has formed a Joint Information Center that will allow for consistent messaging regarding the Covid-19 outbreak.

If you have any questions, you can call 2-1-1 or visit 211.wisconsin.communityos.org. The multilingual service is free and available to all Kenosha residents.