Ohio Man Arrested in Lake County for Seeking Sexual Encounter With Minor

(Waukegan, IL) An Ohio man is in the Lake County Jail facing multiple charges. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say Zachary Clemens arrived in the area on Tuesday, after he communicated online with what he thought was a girl under the age of 14. That girl turned out to be detectives who met Clemens and took him into custody. The 38-year-old now faces charges including attempted aggravated sexual abuse, traveling to meet a minor, grooming, indecent solicitation of a child, and a drug count as a small amount of cocaine was found at the time of his arrest. A “first appearance court” date was set for this morning.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-10-23)