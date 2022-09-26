Older Adults Who Had COVID May Be More at Risk for Alzheimer’s Disease

A new study suggests Covid may increase the risk of developing brain disorders like Alzheimer’s.

The study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, found that older adults who had Covid had a 50 to 80% higher chance of developing Alzheimer’s compared to people who never had it.

The study is not saying Covid causes Alzheimer’s.

The study is saying that it is already known that Covid can cause neurological symptoms and that it may speed up some underlying issues that were already presenting itself for Alzheimer’s.