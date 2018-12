Pleasant Prairie, WI–One person was arrested last night after a standoff with Pleasant Prairie Police. Authorities responded to a shots fired call around 7:15 PM to a home near the 8500 block of 48th avenue.

The arrest was made before 10:30 last night. At the height of the standoff at least one person was barricaded inside a home and neighbors were asked to either stay inside or away from the area until the person was apprehended.

We are awaiting more information on the incident.