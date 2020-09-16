One Arrested; Two At Large After Robbery & Police Chase

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody after an armed robbery and car chase. The incident happened around 1:15 this morning after the robbery at a business in Kenosha.

Three suspects fled the scene and crashed near the 58-hundred block of 93rd street.

One suspect was arrested but two others remain at large. They are said to have fled south from the crash scene. They are described as males wearing dark clothing.

Police say they may be armed and could have fled into Illinois.

If you have any information contact Pleasant Prairie Police.