One Dead After Police Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead after a police chase that happened Wednesday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says that Kenosha Police officers spotted a suspect vehicle around 10 PM last night that apparently matched the description of a vehicle connected to a shooting incident. While fleeing the police, the suspect vehicle collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of 52nd Street and Sheridan Road.

The driver of the suspect vehicle died at the scene. D.O.J. says that the involved officers have been placed leave while state investigators work on the case. No other injuries were reported.