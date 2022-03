KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead after a single vehicle crash. It happened around 5:30 PM yesterday on West Frontage Road near Highway 50.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the driver of a Jeep sustained life threatening injuries after the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and struck a barrier.

It burst into flames.

The driver was pulled from the wreckage by a passerby but later died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.