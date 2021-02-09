Update: Milwaukee Woman Killed in Monday Crash on I-94

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 34 year old Milwaukee woman is dead after a crash that happened on I-94 in Kenosha County Monday night.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the woman exited her vehicle after rear-ending a semi near the 24-hundred block of I-94 around 7 PM.

She was struck by a third vehicle headed southbound while attempting to cross over to the median and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of that third vehicle is also a 34 year old Milwaukee woman, while the driver of the semi is a 39 year old Pewaukee man. They were apparently not injured despite earlier reports and are said to be cooperating.

No alcohol or other intoxicants were detected by officers. No other details, including names have been released. The crash remains under investigation.