One Dead After Waukegan Police Involved Shooting

WAUKEGAN, IL (WLIP)–One person is dead after a police involved shooting in Waukegan.

Authorities say they were called to a neighbor dispute just before 1 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Glen Court .

An officer arrived on scene to find a fence on fire, and grabbed his extinguisher…but as he advanced toward the fire, a male subject was seen with a gas can taped to his chest, and a hammer and knife in his hands.

The officer, a 15-year veteran, told the subject to stop advancing.

But the man continued toward the officer who opened fire, killing the subject.

At this point, the man is only being identified as a Waukegan resident in his 20’s.

Illinois State Police have been called in to investigate the incident.