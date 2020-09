SOMERS, WI (WLIP)– One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in Somers yesterday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the crash happened near the 14-hundred block of the East Frontage Road just before 2 PM. Deputies reported that one of the drivers was killed in the crash.

The roadway was closed down for several hours after the crash. No other details were released and the investigation remains active.