One Dead in ATV Crash

MT PLEASANT, WI–One person is dead and another injured in an ATV crash that happened early this morning. The accident happened at 125-thousand block of Braun Road in Mt Pleasant shortly after 1:30 this morning.

Police say they were alerted to the crash by the passenger who suffered non-life threatening injuries. The 21 year old driver of the ATV was declared dead at the scene. According to the Mt Pleasant Police Department the ATV ignored the Road Closed signs and while headed westbound on Braun Road, vaulted into a rocky ravine where there is no roadway and stuck the bank of that ravine. That coupled with the speed of the ATV appears to be the main contributing factor.

Alcohol is also thought to be a contributing factor in the case. No names have been released pending the notification of their families.