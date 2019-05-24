One Dead in Car vs Train Crash

SALEM LAKES, WI–One person is dead after a train vs car crash that happened yesterday afternoon. The incident happened just after 1 PM in the Village of Salem Lakes at a railroad crossing near 258th Avenue and the Canadian National Tracks.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the train was headed southbound when it collided with a vehicle passing north at a private crossing. The train was able to stop just north of Highway C.

The driver of the vehicle died in the incident, which remains under investigation. Roads around the area were closed for several hours after the crash.

There was no damage to the train or its contents.