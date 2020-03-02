Victim in Saturday’s Shooting Identified

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Update 3/2/20 @ 1:30 PM. The victim has been identified as 23 year old Malik D Boyd. Police are asking anyone with information on the case to come forward.

Original Story:

2/29/20: Kenosha Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area near 30th Avenue and Roosevelt Road just after 2 AM. Once there, police encountered a large crowd.

A shooting victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive. The person has not been identified.

No other injuries were reported and no one was arrested. The investigation continues.