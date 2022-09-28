One Dead In Kenosha County Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead after a head on crash that happened in Salem Lakes yesterday.

The crash was reported around 3:30 PM in the 25900 block of Highway F.

Scanner reports indicated that a 64 year old man may have been driving recklessly prior to the crash.

He was transported to the hospital after the collision but succumbed to his injuries before arriving at the hospital.

No serious injuries were reported in the second vehicle.

Intoxicants may have been a factor in the crash.