One Dead in Single Vehicle Crash

SALEM LAKES, WI—On June 1, 2019, at 6:16 am, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to the 26900 block of highway AH (89th St.) for a single vehicle injury crash. Upon Deputies arrival the operator of the vehicle and the only occupant was deceased.

The investigation at the scene revealed a 2004 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling on highway AH when it left the roadway striking a culvert and a tree. The operator of the Chevrolet Aveo was found deceased at the scene as a result the injuries sustained. At this time the name is being withheld pending proper notification

Highway AH is currently closed to traffic due to the investigation of this crash. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes highway 83 (Antioch Road) or highway F (Silver Lake Road) until highway AH is reopened. The investigation is still active.