One Dead in Three Vehicle Crash in Mt Pleasant
Pete Serzant, WLIP News
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)—One person is dead after a three vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant last night.
The crash happened on Highway 11 near Cozy Acres Road just before 10 last night.
According to Mt Pleasant Police, a woman driving a sedan crossed the centerline and sideswiped another vehicle in the westbound lane. The first vehicle then collided with a third vehicle which sheared in in half.
The driver of the first car was killed.
She’s only identified as a 47 year old woman.
Only minor injuries were reported in the two other vehicles.