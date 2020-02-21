One Dead in Three Vehicle Crash in Mt Pleasant

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)—One person is dead after a three vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant last night.

The crash happened on Highway 11 near Cozy Acres Road just before 10 last night.

According to Mt Pleasant Police, a woman driving a sedan crossed the centerline and sideswiped another vehicle in the westbound lane. The first vehicle then collided with a third vehicle which sheared in in half.

The driver of the first car was killed.

She’s only identified as a 47 year old woman.

Only minor injuries were reported in the two other vehicles.