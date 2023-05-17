AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

One Dead, One Critical in Fox Lake Restaurant Shooting

May 16, 2023 8:24PM CDT
Share
One Dead, One Critical in Fox Lake Restaurant Shooting
Via the Lake County Major Crime Task Force

(Fox Lake, IL) One person is dead, another was wounded after a shooting in Fox Lake. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say the incident started with an ongoing feud between brothers in the kitchen area of Dockers. One man, a 63-year-old, shot at his 56-year-old brother multiple times, before fatally shooting himself. The 56-year-old was transported in critical condition to Advocate Condell in Libertyville. The matter remains under investigation

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-16-23)

K-Town Report