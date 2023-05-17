One Dead, One Critical in Fox Lake Restaurant Shooting

(Fox Lake, IL) One person is dead, another was wounded after a shooting in Fox Lake. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say the incident started with an ongoing feud between brothers in the kitchen area of Dockers. One man, a 63-year-old, shot at his 56-year-old brother multiple times, before fatally shooting himself. The 56-year-old was transported in critical condition to Advocate Condell in Libertyville. The matter remains under investigation

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-16-23)