One Dead, One Hospitalized in Thursday Shooting

KENOSHA, WI–One person is dead, another is in the hospital after a shooting that happened in Wheatland last night. Deputies responded to a house near the 31500 block of 71st street just before 10:30 PM.

The deceased is identified as 23 year old Joseph Riley who lived in the home. A second person was shot and taken to the hospital. Also shot and injured are the two suspects in the case, 20 year old Markeith Wilson and 17 year old DeMarco Hudson, both of Racine.

They were arrested a short time later at a gas station in Paddock Lake and treated at the hospital before being taken to the Kenosha County Jail. The two arrived at the station in a black four door car with at least two others inside which left without them.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear but Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told reporters that it may involve drugs. Investigators are looking for at least three other persons of interest. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.