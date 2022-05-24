One Dead, One Hurt After Dump Truck, Passenger Train Collide in Lake County

(Hainesville, IL) One person is dead after a train struck a dump truck in the Hainesville area. The incident took place on Monday morning around 7 o’clock when an inbound Metra Milwaukee District North line train collided with the truck on the tracks along 120 west of 134. The impact of the crash partially derailed the train, and killed the dump truck’s driver, who has only been identified as a 50-year-old male. One person on board the train was injured, and had to be hospitalized. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-24-22)