One Dead, One Injured in Lake County Double Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) An investigation is ongoing after a double shooting in Waukegan that left one person dead. Police say they were called on Sunday afternoon to the 15-hundred block of Washington Street…where they found two shooting victims, both described as males in their 20’s. One died at the hospital, the other underwent surgery and is said to be recovering. A car matching the description of one that fled the scene after the shooting, was located about 2 and a half hours later and chased, until the vehicle suffered a flat tire. The driver, a 19-year-old male, was arrested as a person of interest, but at this point no charges have been filed. The case remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-31-22)