One Dead; One Injured in New Year’s Rollover Crash

SOMERS, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead and another injured after a rollover crash early Saturday.

The crash happened just before 2 AM near the 400 block of Sheridan Road. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that a 2004 Chevy Impala was headed southbound at a high rate of speed when it crossed into the northbound lanes and lost control.

The car then rolled onto its roof and struck a utility pole before coming to rest on its side.

The impact killed the 26 year old Franksville man who was driving. He was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. The surviving passenger is a 40 year old Kenosha man who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.