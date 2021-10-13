One Dead; One Injured in Two Vehicle Interstate Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead after a two vehicle crash on I-94 last night. It happened around 8 PM just north of highway 50.

According to reports, an SUV struck a stalled semi killing one person inside and leaving the other injured. That person was flown to Milwaukee by Flight For Life. It’s not clear what caused the semi to stall before the SUV struck it from behind.

The investigation is on-going.

The condition of the injured person isn’t currently known, the driver of the semi was not hurt.