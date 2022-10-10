One Dead, Several Hurt in Lake County Crash

One person died, several others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Warren Township. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place at Route 45 and Rollins Road yesterday evening. A preliminary investigation shows a GMC Envoy being driven by a Mundelein man attempted a left turn onto southbound 45 when he was hit by a pickup truck being driven by a Round Lake man. Five people, including young children were ejected from the Envoy…all were transported to the hospital with serious to critical injuries but are expected to survive. The driver of the pickup was also hospitalized with serious injuries, and a front seat passenger was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-10-22)