One Dead; Three Injured in New Year’s Day Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead and three others are injured in a shooting that happened early Saturday in Kenosha.

Kenosha Police say they responded to the 1700 block of 52nd Street just after 4 AM to calls of a shooting.

The shooting apparently happened in a parking lot of a local establishment and when officers arrived they found vehicles leaving the scene and people running from the parking lot.

Police are confirming one fatality and two others with serious injuries while a third person has non-life threatening injuries. Two of the victims were 27 year old men as well as a 23 year old man and a 24 year old woman. All are thought to be from Illinois. No names have been released.

No suspect is custody and investigators do not believe this was a random act. Police also say that they feel there is no continued threat to the community.

No further information was immediately released. Anyone with any info on the case is asked to contact Kenosha Police.