One Dead, Two Others Injured in Kenosha Shooting Tuesday Night

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 19 year old is dead after a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Police responded to a local hospital shortly after 10 PM after two gunshot victims arrived there.

The 19 year old died before they could be flown to a Milwaukee hospital.

A 21 year old suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 20 year old was also struck by gunfire and went to a different hospital for treatment for non-life threatening wounds.

There was minimal cooperation with investigators and it wasn’t immediately clear where the shootings occurred.

However police now say that they have located the scene.

Investigators are trying to piece together what led to the fatal shooting.

No one is in custody.

If you have any information on the case, contact Kenosha Police.