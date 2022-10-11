One in Custody Following Police Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody after he allegedly ran from police Monday.

The chase began around 1:30 PM with the suspect fleeing on bicycle from a gas station near 30th Avenue and Washington Road.

Scanner reports indicate that officers were called there for a suspicious complaint.

Eventually the suspect abandoned the bike and continued to flee on foot.

Officers caught up to him on 45th Street and 28th Avenue.

He was arrested and will face multiple charges.