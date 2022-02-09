One Injured After Early Wednesday Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Investigators were on the scene Wednesday morning of an apparent shooting that happened near Green Bay Road and Highway L.

Initial scanner reports indicated that the shooting may have happened in the intersection with an involved vehicle that fled.

Investigators were also on the scene of a nearby establishment to investigate witness reports that the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups.

The person that was shot was said to be conscious and breathing. He was transported to a local hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately known.