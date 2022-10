KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say that they were on the scene of a stabbing yesterday.

It happened at a southside Kenosha mobile home park.

One person was left with serious injuries and was flown by Flight For Life to the hospital.

A suspect is in custody and police report that this was not a random act.

There’s no active threat to the community.

No further information was released.