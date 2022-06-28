One Injured, One Arrested in Monday Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody and another was injured after a police chase and then a crash.

It happened around 4 PM Monday afternoon.

Scanner reports indicated that police spotted an erratic driver near 46th street and 32nd avenue.

The 29 year old man allegedly fled from police, who called off the chase because of the dangerous driving.

The fleeing car hit another vehicle near 60th street and 33rd Avenue injuring a 12 year old girl inside.

She reportedly suffered broken bones in the impact.

At least three others were inside the vehicle when it was hit.

Jail records show that 29 year old Theodoric Grant McDonald was arrested.

He had a warrant out for his arrest and he now faces numerous new charges including injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and felony bail jumping.