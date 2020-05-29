One Injured, Two In Custody After High Speed Chase

PLEASANT PRAIRIE WI, (WLIP)—A 16 year old was seriously injured and a 19 year old was arrested after a high speed chase through Kenosha County Thursday morning. The pursuit happened around 5:20 AM beginning around Sheridan road and proceeding west on 89th Street in Pleasant Prairie. At times it reached speeds of 100 miles per hour or more.

The chase ended near the 106-thousand block of 39th Avenue when the stolen car went off the road and hit a tree trying to avoid a tire deflation device meant to slow it down.

The injured 16 year old was the driver of the vehicle and is from Zion while the passenger-who was arrested after a foot chase-is from North Chicago. The stolen car was also from Illinois. Their identities have not been released.

Pleasant Prairie Police say this is the twenty-second high speed chase in the village this year, compared to just four last year.