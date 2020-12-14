One Injured; Two in Custody After Sunday Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was shot and two were arrested after an incident Sunday morning that included a police chase. A man was said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries near 49th street and 8th avenue in Kenosha early Sunday-around 3:30 AM.

The man was shot in his lower extremities and required surgery. The suspects were spotted by police who attempted to pull them over but instead they fled. The vehicle crashed near 45th Street and 23rd Avenue and two of the suspects were arrested after a short foot chase.

A third person was reportedly being sought. Shots were also said to have hit property in the area of the shooting. Charges are expected soon in the case.