One Killed in Fire

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was killed after a fire on Monday. Fire crews were called to the 83-hundred block of Old Green Bay Road just before 4:30 PM.

Upon arriving on the scene, first responders found that an older person was trapped on the second floor of the building. Three Pleasant Prairie Police officers entered the building and removed the man from the building but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Two officers had to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and the deceased has not been identified.