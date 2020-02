Pete Serzant, WLIP News reporting

YORKVILLE, WI—One person is dead after a two vehicle crash Sunday night in Yorkville.

10 people were also injured around 4:30 PM when a vehicle headed east on Highway 20 at 63rd Drive lost control and crossed the centerline striking an on-coming vehicle.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says that 3 people had to be extricated from the wreckage.

No names have been released and the crash remains under investigation.