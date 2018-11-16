One Killed, Three Others Shot in Two Incidents

KENOSHA, WI–One person is dead after two shooting incidents that happened late Thursday night. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says they are on the lookout for a car that may have been involved in the shooting.

The first incident happened shortly before 10:30 PM at a home in Wheatland. Officers found two people who had been shot.

Then a second call came in from a gas station in Paddock Lake where two other people were shot. Three people were taken to the hospital while the fourth is deceased.

Investigators are searching for a black four door car that was at the gas station shooting. More information on this breaking story is expected later this morning.